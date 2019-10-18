Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

In other GameStop news, Director Carrie W. Teffner bought 21,118 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $99,888.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in GameStop by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 3,058,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,993. The stock has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

