Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.95. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 63,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,468. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

