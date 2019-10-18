Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report sales of $61.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.02 million. Talend posted sales of $52.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $246.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $247.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $305.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.39 on Friday. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Talend by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.