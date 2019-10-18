Zacks: Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Neogen reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 15,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 27,771 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,802,893.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 559,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,304,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $12,565,681 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

