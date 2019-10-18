Zacks: Analysts Expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will report $12.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $63.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year sales of $77.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.32 million to $78.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $99.68 million to $188.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

