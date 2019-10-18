Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In other Kemper news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 243,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

