Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 2,851,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 432,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $9,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,897,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 589,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

