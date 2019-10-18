Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.20 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report sales of $48.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $48.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $171.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.35 million, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $192.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

