Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $77,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $151,805.52.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $73,821.52.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $151,087.44.

On Friday, July 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $92,007.36.

YEXT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.