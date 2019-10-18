Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

YGR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

YGR stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. Research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,053.40. Insiders bought 109,340 shares of company stock valued at $184,779 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

