Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.95

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $33.10. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.