XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce $740,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the lowest is $260,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $11.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $110,293.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $278,486 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.27. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.