xEURO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,765.00 (xEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:xEUR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. xEURO has a market cap of $22,597.00 and approximately $36,765.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xEURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00013869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, xEURO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00229323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01134233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089690 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xEURO Profile