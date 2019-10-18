Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 26,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,702,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,996 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.