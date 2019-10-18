Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

