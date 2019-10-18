World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $144.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.76 million and the lowest is $143.76 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $127.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $611.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.04 million to $616.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.86 million, with estimates ranging from $639.23 million to $690.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,919,702.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,195. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Acceptance by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

