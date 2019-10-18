Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Down 11.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as low as $156.86 and last traded at $160.46, 10,857,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 480% from the average session volume of 1,871,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

