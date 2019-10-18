Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.85

Shares of Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.85 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 11140653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of $308.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.45.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

