Wolfson Aspley Guise Sells 153,000 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,764 ($88.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,073.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,770.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,744.44 ($75.06).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

