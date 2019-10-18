Wolfson Aspley Guise Sells 153,000 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).
NXT stock opened at GBX 6,764 ($88.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,073.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,770.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
