WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $861-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.28 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.93-3.08 EPS.

WNS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 56,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

