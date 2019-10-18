WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

WNS stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,642. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

