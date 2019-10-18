WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.67, approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 662.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

