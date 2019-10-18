WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,024,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,086 shares.The stock last traded at $51.99 and had previously closed at $50.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.