Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.57.
WTFC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 500,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $80.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
