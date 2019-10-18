Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.57.

WTFC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 500,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $80.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

