Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

