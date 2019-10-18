Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

