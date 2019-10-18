Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Total by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 40,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,013. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

