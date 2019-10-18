Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. 8,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

