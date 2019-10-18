Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kellogg by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kellogg by 11.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

