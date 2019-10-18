Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,917. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

