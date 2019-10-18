William Blair Begins Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $15.54 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ping Identity stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

