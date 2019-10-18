Whitbread (LON:WTB) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,850 ($63.37) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Whitbread to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Whitbread to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,782.14 ($62.49).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 4,283 ($55.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,326.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,568.89. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

