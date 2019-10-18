WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock.

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 78 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,288 ($29.90). 1,478,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,002.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,031.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total value of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

