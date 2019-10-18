WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on the stock.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,002.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,031.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total value of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

