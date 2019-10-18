Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.00 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

