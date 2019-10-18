WeTrust (TRST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $679.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, Bancor Network and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $679.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00228845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01138753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

