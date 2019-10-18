Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) is Triad Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Westrock comprises about 4.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 5,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 1,735,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after buying an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after buying an additional 663,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after buying an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Westrock by 2,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 422,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

