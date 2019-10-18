West Coast Financial LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,032. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

