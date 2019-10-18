WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

