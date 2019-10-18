Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 95.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

