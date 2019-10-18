Wells Fargo & Co Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $57.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Irving purchased 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,068.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,431,000 after buying an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 309,257 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,593,000 after buying an additional 246,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

