Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded PolyOne from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PolyOne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get PolyOne alerts:

NYSE POL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 220.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PolyOne by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.