Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $52.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.28.

SPB stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 136.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 986,101 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

