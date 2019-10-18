Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.24.
NYSE LYB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $97.34.
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,445,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after acquiring an additional 881,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,295,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
