Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.24.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $97.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,445,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after acquiring an additional 881,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,295,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

