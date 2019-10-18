Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 18,473 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. accounts for 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 10.88% of Virco Mfg. worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.91. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,301. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,840 shares of company stock worth $140,248. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

