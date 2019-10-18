Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 1,409,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,137. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

