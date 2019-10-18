Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

LULU stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. 1,267,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,728. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

