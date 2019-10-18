Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.90.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.94. 1,960,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,203. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

