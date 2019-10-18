Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.55% of Unifi worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $849,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 20,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $378,389.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 228,841 shares of company stock worth $4,385,065. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.