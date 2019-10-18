Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3,082.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 69,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 25,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

